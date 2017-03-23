Fiji Time: 10:45 PM on Thursday 23 March

FRU has a plan for grassroot rugby: Tuitubou

TIMOCI VULA
Thursday, March 23, 2017

Update: 4:32PM THE Fiji Rugby Union has a development plan from grassroot rugby.

Minister for Youth and Sports Laisiasa Tuitubou made this comment in Parliament yesterday in response to a question on whether there was a development plan from grassroot rugby  through to the national team.

"Yes, the FRU since 2015 has taken significant steps to improve the image of rugby from the grassroot to the national level, and they have been looking at good governance and professional and financial sustainability," Mr Tuitubou said.

"This includes exploring commercial opportunity to increase revenue for Fiji Rugby, so I must commend the current leadership for its commitment although there is still much to do, and yes, they have a plan."

Also asked on plans to absorb the players into employment opportunities, Mr Tuitubou said the FRU had its team plan.








