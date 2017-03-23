Burst main cuts Labasa area water supply

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:18PM RESIDENTS living outside Labasa Town have been advised to store water as work on a burst main continues.

The Water Authority of Fiji advised its customers that the disruption would be experienced from 4pm and expected to be normalised from 5pm.

"The authority has strongly advised its customers residing in these areas to use water wisely for their immediate needs during this temporary disruption period."

The affected areas are Navakasigani Area, Airport Road, Nasoka, Nuku Point, Solove and Tabucola.