High school Easter rugby receives boost

+ Enlarge this image Kamal Deo, left, Remington Service manager Viliame Savu donates the cheque to secretary of the Eastern secondary schools rugby association Alifereti Tawake. Picture: ATU RASEA

Update: 4:01PM THE Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Easter Zone received a $5000 cheque from Remington in conjunction with Konica Minolta, which would assist them in the organising of their competitions and logistics for the upcoming Deans competition.

"We are supporting the development of rugby in Fiji, mostly in the development stage, school stage where the future reps that will be representing Fiji in 7s or in 15s are," Remington director Mohammed Bari said.

He said this was part of their company's initiative in assisting the development of rugby in Fiji.