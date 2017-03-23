Fiji Time: 10:44 PM on Thursday 23 March

Farmer jailed in absentia for rape

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, March 23, 2017

Update: 3:41PM A FARMER who was tried in absentia was sentenced to seven years and six months imprisonment by the High Court in Suva after being convicted of one count of rape.

The trial against Jovesa Sadrata, 26, proceeded in his absence as he opted to abscond.

Justice Achala Wengappuli in his sentence said Sadrata had sufficient notice of the proceedings against him.

During the trial, the complainant and a substitute medical officer gave evidence for the prosecution while the counsel for the accused indicated that, in the present circumstances, that her client exercises his right to remain silent.

After reviewing the evidence, Justice Wengappuli decided to accept the majority opinion of the assessors and found the accused guilty and convicted him of rape.

The incident occurred near a creek after a night out at a nightclub in Suva.

When captured, Sadrata will serve five years in prison before he is eligible for parole.








