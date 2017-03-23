Fiji Time: 10:44 PM on Thursday 23 March

Agreement to deliver Fiji country plan

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, March 23, 2017

Update: 3:34PM AN AGREEMENT to successfully deliver the Fiji Country Plan and strengthen border management was signed yesterday by the Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority (FRCA) and the New Zealand Customs Services.

A statement from FRCA stated that under the Fiji Country Plan, the New Zealand Customs Services (NZCS) would assist FRCA with its Transformation project in order to improve border management in Fiji.

FRCA chief executive officer Visvanath Das said improved border management would contribute to economic growth, including the facilitation of legitimate trade and travel and improved border security.

"This will not only benefit Fiji, but neighboring Pacific countries including New Zealand," Mr Das said.

"As part of the agreement, the NZ Customs will provide technical expertise and support to the Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority to improve border management through the delivery of the Fiji Country Plan (2017-2021). 

"FRCA in turn will provide personnel and infrastructure to deliver the plan.

"The technical assistance by the New Zealand Customs Services will assist us to enhance capacity and competency to clamp down on those risks that pose a threat to our border security."








