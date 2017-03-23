Council grateful for State recognition

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:28PM GETTING an operational budget of $1.3million from Government was not an easy fight, says Consumer Council of Fiji CEO Premila Kumar.

Speaking at the council's advocacy forum in Labasa on Wednesday evening, Ms Kumar said they were grateful that Government had finally recognised their work and its importance to the general public.

"We are an advocacy organisation and not an enforcement agency," she said.

"We lobby with Government and traders to bring about change for consumers. For instance, it took us almost 10 years to make the former Data Bureau more accountable and responsible."

Ms Kumar said they had never intended to scrape off the bureau.

"Therefore we kept on highlighting and lobbying issues regarding the bureau until Government responded at last."