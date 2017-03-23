Digicel announces its mobile app

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Digicel Fiji head of products Rahul Anand showing their latest 'My Digicel App'. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 3:21PM THE release of an interactive and user-friendly tool that allows customers to manage their overall mobile experience was announced by Digicel Fiji today.

'My Digicel' App is the first of its kind full service self-care app, designed to empower the consumer to activate more plans by making them more accessible.

Digicel Fiji chief executive Darren McLean said they were always looking for ways to enhance their customers' mobile experience so they were excited to be introducing this latest version of 'My Digicel' App.

"The world has become more and more data-centric and customers want to have more access to movies, music, and social media on their smartphone without breaking the bank on their data charges," Mr McLean said.

"With features like the balance check widget on the home screen, customers can easily monitor and take control of their usage."

The 'My Digicel' app has an automatic log in capability in most markets and is available through the Play Store and Apple's App Store to all smartphone users.