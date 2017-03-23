Fiji Time: 10:44 PM on Thursday 23 March

Lomaivuna farmers access markets

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, March 23, 2017

Update: 2:53PM THE completion of the repairs on the four kilometre Lomaivuna loop road by Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) has made it possible for farmers from the area to transport their produce easily to the Suva and Nausori municipal markets.

Root crop and vegetable farmer Savenaca Tadra said he was at peace now that his produce would reach the market in Suva because of the improved road condition.

"Lomaivuna is a significant farming area because our farmers feed the Suva market and when we can't get our crops across because of a really muddy road and we can't get through or if Naqali is under water, Suva customers will have to resort to rice," Mr Tadra said.

He said during or after a heavy downpour, the public transport, buses and carriers refuse to travel through the Lomaivuna loop road.

FHH is working under the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) maintenance program to provide road access to the Central, Northern and Eastern divisions.

Rural West area manager Elifasi Kirikiti said FHH was there to ensure rural communities, and generally people without proper access, were connected to their destinations.

"For the farmers of Lomaivuna, it means getting them to travel with ease to their market of choice to earn a livelihood," Mr Kirikiti said.








