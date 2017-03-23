Fiji Time: 2:53 PM on Thursday 23 March

Firefighters complete 10-week training

ALISI VUCAGO
Thursday, March 23, 2017

Update: 2:26PM THIRTY-four firefighters passed out today after completing 10 weeks of training and exercises on firefighting duties at the Navy Training Base in Togalevu.

Commander Republic of Fiji Military Forces Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto reminded the men of the crucial roles they would play in providing emergency services to people of the country.

"Your role has extended from just fighting fires to include other areas of emergency responses like road accident rescue, hazardous material rescue operations, floods and swift water rescues, emergency ambulance service and running preventative program of fire safety education to various communities," Rear Admiral Naupoto said.

He encouraged the men to be true to their duties and to practice humility at all times.








