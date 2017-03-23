Solidarity message in brazen attack

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Injured people are assisted after terrorists drove a speeding vehicle into pedestrians on the Westminster Bridge right next to the British Parliament in London. Picture: REUTERS

Update: 2:14PM FIJI stands shoulder to shoulder with the United Kingdom in its determination to defeat the terrorist threat.

This was the gist of Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama's message of condolence and solidarity sent to the Prime Minister of Great Britain, Theresa May, following attacks on the British Parliament this morning.

Five people are dead and 40 injured after terrorists targeted the British Parliament via its Westminster Bridge at around 2:40am (Fiji time).

Media reports say the the attack began with a speeding car that ran down pedestrians on the bridge, before crashing into the railings surrounding the Parliament.

According to Australian media, a knife-wielding driver entered the Parliament grounds and stabbed a police officer before he shot himself.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the British government and British people at this time. And our hearts go out especially to the families of those who lost their lives and to those who have been injured," PM Bainimarama said.

Describing the attack as a "brazen assault on the mother of all parliaments and the seat of Britain's democracy", the Fijian PM said he and fellow parliamentarians were shocked when the news came to hand as they sat for today's session.

"And my fellow MPs join me in sending a strong message of sympathy and solidarity to our British counterparts. Rest assured that Fiji stands shoulder to shoulder with the United Kingdom in our determination to defeat the terrorist threat."

Mr Bainimarama said the British-Fijian friendship was rooted on historical ties and shared values and formed the basis of the support his government would give to the United Kingdom.