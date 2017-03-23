Fiji Time: 2:53 PM on Thursday 23 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Watchdogs urge usage of toll free line

LUKE RAWALAI
Thursday, March 23, 2017

Update: 2:08PM MEMBERS of the public are urged to use the Consumer Council of Fiji's toll free line of 155 and lodge their complaints about unfair practises.

Speaking during the council's advocacy forum in Labasa last night, council CEO Premila Kumar said they would not hesitate to help consumers. 

Ms Kumar said the roles of the council involved making representations to Government on a number of issues relating to consumers. 

She said members of the public could dial the toll free line from any mobile phone network. 

"We make presentations through a standing committee on the number of bills being debated in parliament. We conduct a lot of research to get our evidence-based results using that to lobby the State."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65150.6325
JPY 54.965751.9657
GBP 0.39020.3822
EUR 0.45250.4405
NZD 0.69980.6668
AUD 0.63970.6147
USD 0.49090.4739

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Landowners demand $20m compensation from State
  2. FRU has final say
  3. Residents want local TV coverage
  4. Sandalwood trees for villages 'historic'
  5. Sugarcane farmers' petition disallowed
  6. Village needs $1m to move
  7. A-G clears the air on Fiji-India codeshare
  8. Parts puzzle at FSC
  9. 'Surge' in dengue fever
  10. CORRECTION

Top Stories this Week

  1. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  2. Students sent home Tuesday (21 Mar)
  3. Man rapes wife, jailed Tuesday (21 Mar)
  4. Villagers complain of 'red' sea Friday (17 Mar)
  5. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants Monday (20 Mar)
  6. Staff share $6m Friday (17 Mar)
  7. Concerns over explicit online pictures Tuesday (21 Mar)
  8. RKS retains Tailevu Zone title Wednesday (22 Mar)
  9. Minister issues maternity benefits warning Tuesday (21 Mar)
  10. Stars back Tuesday (21 Mar)