Watchdogs urge usage of toll free line

Update: 2:08PM MEMBERS of the public are urged to use the Consumer Council of Fiji's toll free line of 155 and lodge their complaints about unfair practises.

Speaking during the council's advocacy forum in Labasa last night, council CEO Premila Kumar said they would not hesitate to help consumers.

Ms Kumar said the roles of the council involved making representations to Government on a number of issues relating to consumers.

She said members of the public could dial the toll free line from any mobile phone network.

"We make presentations through a standing committee on the number of bills being debated in parliament. We conduct a lot of research to get our evidence-based results using that to lobby the State."