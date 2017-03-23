Fiji Time: 2:53 PM on Thursday 23 March

Tamaniceva breaks Ovalau discuss record

SOPHIE Raluu on Ovalau
Thursday, March 23, 2017

Update: 2:01PM THE Ovalau Zone kicked started today with three schools participating.

Ovalau zone committee member Naibuka Buwawa said more than 200 athletes were participating in the two-day competition. 

He said Gau Secondary school pulled out of the competition yesterday citing bad weather conditions.

Day one of the competition started on a high with Merelita Tamaniceva breaking a two-year-old record for senior girls discuss. 

The last record was 25.90m.

The Delana Methodist High School student set a new of 27.54m.








