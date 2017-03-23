Marathon club organises community event

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:44PM MUNRO Leys in partnership with the Suva Marathon Club (SMC) will be organising a community event next month as a build up to the 2017 Island Chill Suva Marathon that would be held in July.

SMC official and event organiser Marita Manley said Munro Leys had led by example with a big number of partners and staff participating in the event.

"Munro Leys have been a strong supporter of helping the club to organise events in the past few years. We are delighted to again partner with Munro Leys for this community event, which will be a prelude to the Island Chill Suva Marathon in July, and get more people moving to stay fit and healthy which have hopefully contributed to the increase in the number of regular runners out on the seawall," Manley said.

"Suva Marathon Club believes that holding regular events throughout the year helps give walkers and runners targets that they can work towards and is a great motivator to promote healthy and active livelihoods for Fijians."

The Munro Leys Suva Challenge will be held on April 1.