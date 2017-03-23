Fiji Time: 2:53 PM on Thursday 23 March

Tavua to host secondary school league

PRAVIN NARAIN
Thursday, March 23, 2017

Update: 1:30PM THE Vodafone Fiji Secondary School Rugby League quarterfinals will be played in Tavua this weekend.

The matches will be played at Garvey Park and Tavua College grounds.

Fiji National Rugby League CEO Timoci Naleba said they looked forward to an interesting line of matches in the U15, U17 and U19 grades.

The matches will be played on Saturday.

Fixtures:

Garvey Park

8.30am - U15 Queen Victoria School vs AD Patel College;

9.25am - U17 Nasinu Secondary School vs Ba Methodist High School;

10.35am - Queen Victoria School vs Ba Provincial Free Bird Institute;

11.45am - U19 Ratu Latianara Secondary School vs Ba Provincial Free Bird Institute;

1pm - U19 Nasinu Secondary School vs Ratu Navula College;

2.15pm - Lelean Memorial School vs AD Patel;

3.30pm - Ratu Kadavulevu School vs Tavua College.

Tavua College ground

9am - U15 Lautoka Muslim College vs Sigatoka Valley;

10am - Nasinu Secondary School vs Ra High School;

11am - Ba Provincial Free Bird Institute vs Ratu Kadavulevu School;

12pm - U17 Lautoka Muslim College vs Sigatoka Methodist College;

1.20pm - Lelean Memorial School vs Tavua District High School.








