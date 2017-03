/ Front page / News

Update: 1:25PM THE lawyer representing convicted rapist Pastor Iowane Vakadranu today filed a Notice of Appeal against his client's conviction.

Pastor Iowane Vakadranu, 75, was convicted of four counts of rape.

Vakadranu was sentenced to 14 years and two months imprisonment by the High Court in Suva last year.

President of the Fiji Court of Appeal William Calanchini who presided over the mater adjourned the case to a date to be assigned.

The State was represented by Jullen Fatiaki.