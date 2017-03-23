Policies and relief efforts buoys economy

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Reserve Bank of Fiji governor Barry Whiteside. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 1:18PM DESPITE the negative impact of Tropical Cyclones Winston and Zena in early 2016, the Fiji economy recorded positive growth seven years in a row, although at a slower pace of 2.0 per cent.

This was one of the key features of the Reserve Bank of Fiji's shortened annual report for between January and January 2016, tabled in Parliament yesterday.

"The outcome was attributed to strong macroeconomic fundamentals prior to 2016, which helped the country withstand the effects of tropical cyclones Winston and Zena," the RBF stated in an accompanying statement to the report.

The central bank stated relief efforts conducted by both the State and private sector had helped buoy the detrimental effects of the worst natural disaster ever to hit Fiji.

"Furthermore, favourable financial conditions, including ample liquidity and low interest rates, also supported the recovery," it stated.

RBF governor Barry Whiteside in his foreward to the report said strong macroeconomic policies put in place pre-Winston also helped the country withstand the effects of the two weather events.

"Recent RBF surveys indicate that business confidence remains positive, while fiscal stimulus measures and the large pay-out to members of $274.7million by the Fiji National Provident Fund (FNPF) have supported rehabilitation activity and boosted consumption spending," Mr Whiteside said.

RBF projects the economy will continue to grow at a revised rate of 2.0 per cent.