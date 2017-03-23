New bailey bridge at Kasavu slip: FRA

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:08PM A NEW Bailey bridge is expected to be constructed at the Kasavu slip site in Tailevu.

This was confirmed by Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) CEO John Hutchinson who said the site should be reopened to motorists by mid-May later this year.

Mr Hutchinson said the FRA had appointed Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) to go ahead with assembling and installing the modular steel bridge at the site.

"Preparation work is already underway with the contractor moving in to establish onsite," he said.

"The cost to install the Bailey bridge solution is $398,500(VEP). The long term solution will require an examination of the future road on its current alignment."