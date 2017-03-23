Tanivula contracted with FRU: Tuitubou

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:04PM FIJI'S Sports Minister Laisenia Tuitubou has confirmed that Fijiana coach Iliesa Tanivula has an employment contract with the Fiji Rugby Union (FRU).

He made these comments in response to a question by Opposition MP Viliame Gavoka who had asked the Minister if he could explain the reason why the Fijiana coach did not have a fixed pay.

Gavoka had cited a newspaper letter by a writer who claimed to know Tanivula very well stating that the Fijiana coach had only been getting camp allowance and nothing else.

"I am delighted to confirm that the Fijiana coach does in fact have an employment contract with the Fiji Rugby Union," Mr Tuitubou said in Parliament.

And according to the contract, Tuitubou said Tanivula was being fully paid.