Weather office cancels heavy rain alert

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, March 23, 2017

Update: 12:51PM A HEAVY rain alert is in force for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Yasawa, Lau, Lomaiviti group and northern and eastern Viti Levu is now cancelled.

According to a weather bulletin for flood issued by the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi last night, a trough of low pressure with cloud and rain remains slow moving over Fiji and is expected to gradually weaken.

However, there will be occasional rain, few thunderstorms, isolated heavy falls likely and rain easing to showers from this morning.

Meanwhile, the flood alert that was previously in force for low lying areas, small streams and low lying areas adjacent to major rivers for Vanua Levu and Taveuni has also been cancelled.








