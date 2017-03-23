Fiji Time: 2:54 PM on Thursday 23 March

PIFS to manage, monitor policies

Vishaal Kumar
Thursday, March 23, 2017

THE Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat (PIFS) has undertaken initiatives to manage and monitor its oceanic fisheries policies.

This was revealed by the forum's secretary-general Dame Meg Taylor while presenting the latest Pacific Regionalism Paper.

She said, "the Pacific Ocean was at the heart of our cultures and we depended on it for food, income, employment, transport and economic development".

"How we manage this resource is critically important. The forum has undertaken to increase the economic, social and environmental benefits accrued from our oceanic and coastal fisheries through improved management and monitoring," she said.

"With regard to our oceanic fisheries, we are currently focused on four key areas of work, reform of long line fishery management, increasing the value of employment and ensuring effective labour standards, facilitating greater investment and trade, and scaling up value chain participation."

She said coastal fisheries were important for food security and the health of the Pacific people and for that very reason emphasis would be placed on resourcing for management in this sector.

With Fiji, a forum member, and as president of this year's 23rd Conference of the Parties (COP23) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Ms Taylor said there was a greater opportunity for highly visible collective diplomacy that called on developed countries to increase their ambition to reduce carbon emissions.

"Together we can advocate for accelerated implementation of the Paris Agreement which captures many of the core climate-related priorities of our most vulnerable countries, including addressing loss and damage, simplified access to climate finance, and limiting global temperature increases to 1.5C above pre-industrialised levels," she said.








