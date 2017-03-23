Fiji Time: 2:52 PM on Thursday 23 March

GOPIO focuses on reaching out

Vishaal Kumar
Thursday, March 23, 2017

THE Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) is focusing on reaching out to the communities in the country.

This was revealed by GOPIO Suva founder/president Ramesh Chand who said the main focus of the Suva (Fiji) Chapter would be to look at ways of preserving and promoting the Indian culture and the Hindi language in the country.

"Fiji is a multi-racial, multi-cultural and multi-lingual country. The two major races are Fijians and Fijians of Indian descent," he said.

GOPIO International chairman Dr Thomas Abraham said the organisation's larger objective was to "think globally and act locally".

"GOPIO-Suva/Nasinu Chapter will do a great service to reach out to our community and mobilise them to provide community service to the larger society similar to other GOPIO chapters worldwide," he said.

"The chapter could also bring a sense of unity and cooperation within our own community and work towards initiating programs to benefit people in need, both of Indian origin as well as others."








