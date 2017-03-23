Concern over school break

/ Front page / News

STUDENTS and teachers at Queen Victoria School will have to double up on classroom time from next week because children have been released from school for five days, starting from Tuesday.

Ministry of Education's director secondary schools Timoci Bure said the students left school on Tuesday for the Tailevu Zone athletics meet and would return to school on Sunday, allowing the students to get boarding essentials from their homes.

"As for coverage, the school has already covered the lost classes by having extra classes from the day the school opened its door. It will continue to have extra classes when teachers and students return," he said.

Parents had raised their concerns on the logic behind the release of students for five days because of just a one-day zone meet.