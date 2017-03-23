SSPHL offers hope

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Limited (SSPHL) Fiji director Professor Manu Munibhargav in Suva on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

IT is a medical company that has been providing super specialty treatment in the country since 2012 through specialists from India.

Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd (SSPHL) Fiji has been bringing specialists to the country as part of its joint venture agreement with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

The company has conducted free screenings in oncology (cancer), cardiology (heart problems), neurology (brain) and advanced orthopedic.

It is fully-owned by New Zealand citizens and is registered in Fiji.

Apart from conducting free screenings in these areas, teams brought to the country by SSPHL have also performed specialised medical procedures in three areas.

While the cost of surgeries is fixed by the ministry, SSPHL has also been assisting some needy patients financially to undergo some of the procedures.

The Fiji Times chief of staff Avinesh Gopal caught up with SSPHL Fiji director Professor Manu Munibhargav, who is back in the country, and had a question and answer session with him regarding his company's work in Fiji.

FT: Are there any plans to conduct free screenings in Fiji in the near future?

Prof: We haven't discussed with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services yet although there is an increasing demand for such free services from the public.

FT: What about the dates for the next open heart and advanced orthopedic surgeries?

Prof: The open heart surgeries will be held at Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva from May 14 for two weeks while the orthopedic or joint replacement surgeries will be in Lautoka Hospital for a week from the same date.

FT: Is SSPHL still offering financial assistance to needy patients to meet the cost of heart surgeries?

Prof: We organised assistance in the past for open heart surgeries strictly performed in Fiji by the SSPHL team. For example, if a patient has $15,000, then we have given $5000 and the Government gave $5000 to meet the full cost of the surgery for deserving cases.

FT: Is there any plan to assist patients undergo orthopedic surgery?

Prof: We haven't thought about this yet. I may discuss on this issue with my team and get back to you.

FT: Is it that orthopedic problem is not life-threatening and as such no financial assistance has been provided so far for surgeries?

Prof: That's correct. But for individual livelihood, mobility is a necessity and in a modified definition, it's a necessity for carrying out activities independently and for leading a comfortable life although orthopedic problems cannot be categorised as an emergency and life-threatening.

FT: Does SSPHL have any plans for cancer treatment?

Prof: Presently we are involved in the free screening of patients in Fiji and some other countries. Recently we conducted oncology screening along with cardiology and orthopedic screenings. Many women need surgery for breast cancer as well as treatment for cervical cancer. There are men who are also suffering from different types of cancer and they too need treatment. The first and primary thing is that the patient should be diagnosed and many times it's observed that facilities for diagnosing and/or screening are not adequate in terms of equipment, expertise, etc with reference to fast-track procedure.

FT: What is the next step after a person is diagnosed with cancer?

Prof: Treatment must start as quickly as possible after the patient is diagnosed. In Fiji and many other countries, radiation facilities are not available, which is one of the important parts of cancer treatment in many cases.

FT: I understand that some Fijian cancer patients have gone to India for treatment. Within what period of time does a patient normally reach India for treatment after being diagnosed?

Prof: In many cases, there are patients going to India through government assistance and there are some private patients. But it's rather unfortunate to say that many times patients reach India three or four months after being diagnosed in Fiji, even later than that. For a common person to understand, from the time a patient is diagnosed, which is the first stage, to the time he/she reaches India, the cancer is in stage four. We know that the Government is trying its best to assist patients in the best possible manner within the framework of policies and resources.

FT: Does SSPHL plan to assist cancer patients in getting treatment?

Prof: We are working things out with donors in New Zealand to provide assistance by way of airfares, lodging and boarding for a maximum period of 45 days in India as an outpatient for cancer treatment in a designated hospital. The accommodation for the patient's attendant will be provided free by SSPHL but he/she has to organise the airfares and meals.

FT: How many cancer patients is SSPHL planning to assist?

Prof: Initially for Fiji, we are looking at assisting 50 patients in the beginning. This is for patients who are in the early stages of cancer.

FT: Is it feasible for SSPHL to organise full treatment for cancer, surgery, chemotherapy, radiation etc for any extraordinary case?

Prof: We have not applied our mind to it nor explored any such assistance. We do understand the need and necessity, but you can very well understand that such facilities maybe exceptional and not as a routine as nothing is free in the world and somebody has to bear that cost.

* People can contact the SSPHL team via email - pacifichealth2000@gmail.com for further queries on the procedures.