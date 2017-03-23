Fiji Time: 2:53 PM on Thursday 23 March

Plea for piped water

Kalesi Mele
Thursday, March 23, 2017

A VILLAGE in Nadroga is pleading with Government to install a proper piped water system because they received carted water only once a month.

At the Fiji National Development Plan consultations in Sigatoka on Monday, Togobula village headman Aminisitai Vatoga said they endured water supply issues for more than a decade.

Mr Vatoga said he hoped by attending the public consultation, the plight of his people would be addressed.

An emotional Mr Vatoga described the hardships his people faced, having to wait for the delivery of carted water.

"Last Sunday was the first time we had carted water supplied to our village this month," he said.

"So you see, the supply is not regular even though we would like it to ."

The village comprises 30 households that contribute $5 each for the supply of carted water.

"Most times we fill whatever we find that can hold water in the hope that it will last us until the next water delivery.

"We have a borehole, but we do not have the electricity to pump water to homes, so we fill up whatever we can when the water is supplied and wait for when they come next."

Ministry of Economy's acting chief economist Ovini Ralulu said they were aware of the villagers' concerns.

"We have noted down their request and have informed him that he would need to get quotations to ensure they have electricity to be able to pump water from the borehole to the homes," he said.








