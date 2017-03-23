Airline staff plant trees

/ Front page / News

STAFF of national airline Fiji Airways planted 200 mahogany trees on Tuesday to mark International Day of Forests and kicked off the first phase of its Every Take-off One Tree initiative.

Fiji Airways CEO Andre Viljoen said the initiative marked only the first phase of what they hoped to be a long term project.

"So for every international take-off, which is about 2000 a year, we will be planting one native tree in a very special place where we know it will be protected and last until maturity," he said.

"We fly over a million people every year to our home, Fiji. A big part of its attraction is its pristine and unspoiled natural environment. As the country's flag carrier, we see it as our duty to protect and promote the conservation of our country's flora and fauna, as well as make every effort to mitigate the impact of our operations.

"This is our commitment to Fiji and its future generations. This action is especially imperative at an advent when nature is at its most vulnerable.

"This project is one of our key initiatives towards environmental conservation. These mahogany plantations will be protected forests and grow to maturity without being harvested for lumber."

Mr Viljoen said the airline was grateful to Fiji Hardwood Corporation Ltd for supplying seedlings.

"This is an important part of our carbon emissions program we give back to the the communities by planting trees."

He said FHCL would be in charge of monitoring the growth and welfare of the plants and that assessments would be conducted before a suitable venue WAs selected for the next phase of the project.

FHCL CEO Giuseppe Dal Bosco said the trees would not be harvested and remain for the benefit of future generations.