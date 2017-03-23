Fiji Time: 2:53 PM on Thursday 23 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Reddy urged not to rush

Aqela Susu
Thursday, March 23, 2017

THE inclusion of climate change education in the school curriculum should not be rushed.

This was told to Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy by his shadow minister Mikaele Leawere in Parliament on Tuesday.

Dr Reddy had informed Parliament in his ministerial statement that climate change was a reality and there was a need to protect communities, families and especially children.

As Fiji has been successful in its bid to chair the next United Nations Meeting, COP23, in Germany later this year, Dr Reddy said it was imperative that the education system reflected and accorded the due importance of climate change throughout the national curriculum.

This, he said, was because, if the prime minister led the discourse at national level, there were assurances back home that there was a curriculum to train and upskill children on the effects of climate change.

In recognising the need for students and Fijian citizens to be educated about this issue, Mr Leawere said making changes to the school curriculum needed proper consultation.

"I urge the minister to widely discuss the changes needed in the curriculum with education stakeholders especially in the integration of climate change education for sustainability development before this change is fully implemented," said the Opposition MP.

"It is a valuable topic and should not be rushed and this is being reactive rather than being proactive.

"Band-aid solutions such as this will not last long as it does not have the base to make it last."

Mr Leawere said students needed to be taught more on the importance of conservation and sustainable development in order to protect the environment.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65150.6325
JPY 54.965751.9657
GBP 0.39020.3822
EUR 0.45250.4405
NZD 0.69980.6668
AUD 0.63970.6147
USD 0.49090.4739

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Landowners demand $20m compensation from State
  2. FRU has final say
  3. Residents want local TV coverage
  4. Sandalwood trees for villages 'historic'
  5. Sugarcane farmers' petition disallowed
  6. Village needs $1m to move
  7. A-G clears the air on Fiji-India codeshare
  8. Parts puzzle at FSC
  9. 'Surge' in dengue fever
  10. CORRECTION

Top Stories this Week

  1. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  2. Students sent home Tuesday (21 Mar)
  3. Man rapes wife, jailed Tuesday (21 Mar)
  4. Villagers complain of 'red' sea Friday (17 Mar)
  5. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants Monday (20 Mar)
  6. Staff share $6m Friday (17 Mar)
  7. Concerns over explicit online pictures Tuesday (21 Mar)
  8. RKS retains Tailevu Zone title Wednesday (22 Mar)
  9. Minister issues maternity benefits warning Tuesday (21 Mar)
  10. Stars back Tuesday (21 Mar)