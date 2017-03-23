Reddy urged not to rush

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Education Shadow Minister, Mikaele Leawere says the inclusion of climate change education in the school curriculum should not be rushed. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

THE inclusion of climate change education in the school curriculum should not be rushed.

This was told to Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy by his shadow minister Mikaele Leawere in Parliament on Tuesday.

Dr Reddy had informed Parliament in his ministerial statement that climate change was a reality and there was a need to protect communities, families and especially children.

As Fiji has been successful in its bid to chair the next United Nations Meeting, COP23, in Germany later this year, Dr Reddy said it was imperative that the education system reflected and accorded the due importance of climate change throughout the national curriculum.

This, he said, was because, if the prime minister led the discourse at national level, there were assurances back home that there was a curriculum to train and upskill children on the effects of climate change.

In recognising the need for students and Fijian citizens to be educated about this issue, Mr Leawere said making changes to the school curriculum needed proper consultation.

"I urge the minister to widely discuss the changes needed in the curriculum with education stakeholders especially in the integration of climate change education for sustainability development before this change is fully implemented," said the Opposition MP.

"It is a valuable topic and should not be rushed and this is being reactive rather than being proactive.

"Band-aid solutions such as this will not last long as it does not have the base to make it last."

Mr Leawere said students needed to be taught more on the importance of conservation and sustainable development in order to protect the environment.