State's 'job'

/ Front page / News

THE Government was told not to brag about the developments they have carried out around the country because it was their job.

National Federation Party leader and Opposition member Professor Biman Prasad made the comments in Parliament on Tuesday after a ministerial statement by Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Parveen Kumar on the rural electrification program.

Mr Kumar highlighted his experience at the commissioning of a rural electrification program at a settlement in Ba last weekend.

He said members of the settlement were emotional and shed tears after receiving power, saying this was because they had been denied access to electricity by past governments because of the size of their community.

Prof Prasad said there was a need for Government to get real.

"This Government would do better if they stop degrading past governments and Parliaments and look at what they have done in the past 11 years.

"If they have done something good, don't come and brag here, just do it, that's your job. You are supposed to do it," he said. "The minister went to the 1970s and so on. Not everything could have been done in the '70s, '80s and '90s."

Prof Prasad said the Opposition acknowledged what Government was doing in terms of extending some of the infrastructure projects but for them to brag about it made no sense.

"It's becoming a habit for ministers from the other side to rubbish everything that was done in the past.

"Let's get real and talk about what we have done in the past 11 years and what needs to be done because in the first seven years there was no Opposition," he said.

Mr Kumar said in 2015, 1109 rural households were connected to the Fiji Electricity Authority power network under the scheme. Between last year and this year, he said, 51 rural electricity projects had been commissioned and completed providing electricity to approximately 692 homes.

"Don't come and brag about it here and talk about crying and all."