Fight for control

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Taxi Association leadership saga continues with two factions claiming they are in control.

Association's general-secretary Rishi Ram said constitutionally, the administrators who called for last Sunday's annual general meeting was still in charge and acting president Saiyad Nabi was still at the helm.

Mr Ram said because of Mr Nabi travelling abroad immediately after Sunday's AGM, vice-president Aslam Khan was acting in the president's position.

However, Harish Chandra, the man who was announced interim president after a vote from the floor, maintains he is the head.

Mr Ram claimed last Sunday's AGM in Nadi fell into disarray because of an orchestrated ploy by disgruntled members who had been suspended.

"They should not have been there in the first place, things were a mess and that's why the AGM was not held and I deferred it for the next three months. We had two busloads of people, some were taxidrivers who came from Nausori and Rakiraki and they tried to take over the meeting.

"Our constitution clearly says suspended members and people who are not members cannot participate in the AGM. Members are required to pay their $20 subscription to their respective branch and each district is required to pay $200 per year as subs to the national body. The $20 AGM entry fee is mandatory and it is in our constitution.

"This has always been there but people began to protest when we asked them to pay up and things got out of hand. That's when I decided against holding the AGM and deferred it."

Mr Ram also questioned how Lautoka insurance agent Darrel Raj Charan was appointed a trustee and under whose authority Mr Chandra was announced interim president.

Mr Chandra said: "Mr Ram should have clarified that there were only two suspended members and the fact of the matter is that the executive team was unable to control the meeting. Because of the indecision and the fact that things were getting heated, we took action and took the mandate from the floor," he said.

"When that happened everyone voted me in as interim president and I am not in there to contest the elections, I simply want our house put in order and for the AGM to go ahead transparently.

"I call on Mr Ram and his team to work with me to bring the Fiji Taxi Association back together again as a united body."

When contacted, Mr Charan said he was just doing his job as a trustee and would not comment.