Villagers honour role of forests

+ Enlarge this image Villagers of Udu district and senior government officials cut the celebration cake of International Day of Forest in Nukusa village. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

WATER sources in the country's mountainous forests supplies an estimated 28,550 million cubic metre of water every year.

This was revealed at this week's International Day of Forests celebration at Nukusa Village in Macuata.

Acknowledging the global day, divisional planning officer Northern Alipate Bolalevu said forests played a vital role in the water cycle.

Mr Bolalevu told villagers that forests acted as a natural water filter.

"It regulates water quantity and quality. Forested watershed and wetlands supply 75 per cent of the world's accessible fresh water for domestic, agricultural, industrial and ecological needs," he said.

"In Fiji, our large islands are mountainous with forests and are significant permanent surface water sources. Forests and trees are essential for maintaining resilient production systems, communities and ecosystems," he added.

Villagers were reminded of their roles in protecting forests in the district of Udu.

Mr Bolalevu said Fiji had a total forest area of 1,074,808 hectares which was about 59 per cent of the country's total land area of 1.8 million hectares.

"For Vanua Levu, the total forest area is estimated at 294,865 hectares which is 27 per cent of total forest area in the country," he said.

"Forests provide shelter, jobs and security for forest-dependent communities and is the most biologically-diverse ecosystems on land. Forests are home to about 80 per cent of terrestrial species of animals, plants and insects," Mr Bolalevu said.