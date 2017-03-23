Family grateful for generosity of strangers

/ Front page / News

A LAUTOKA family who lost their home and belongings during a fire in December last year said they were grateful for the generosity of strangers on their road to recovery.

Isimeli Savutini and his wife Rosalia Wati lost everything they owned when the flat they were renting in on Balawa St went up in flames on December 29.

On Boxing Day, a former Fiji resident who heard about their plight through a friend, organised a relief drive and collected household items for the couple.

Frances Piquemal, who resides in Sydney, Australia, said she felt compelled to assist the couple after meeting Mrs Wati during a workshop she organised in the Sugar City.

"I had initially met Rosalia Wati at a patchwork and quilting workshop which I facilitated in Lautoka in October last year," Mrs Piquemal said.

"She was one of 53 women who attended this free workshop.

"Around Boxing Day last year a friend notified me of the fire incident.

"I felt driven to assist her and collected things from home and some friends also contributed."

Mrs Wati said the kindness shown to her and her husband in the immediate aftermath of the fire was overwhelming.

"We are very grateful to Mrs Piquemal, our neighbours, Aminio and Lice Waqa, who immediately took us in and the Latter-day Saints church for helping us," she said.

Mrs Wati said Freight Services Fiji Ltd and the Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority also assisted by reducing clearance and duty fees. The couple have relocated to Buabua in the outskirts of Lautoka.