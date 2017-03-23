Lolohea charged, remanded

/ Front page / News

TIMOCI Tupou Lolohea, who is charged with the murder of his de-facto partner in Nadera on Monday, has been remanded in custody.

The 56-year-old appeared before Magistrate Charles Ratakele in the Nasinu Magistrates Court yesterday.

He is charged with one count of murder and one count of criminal trespass.

The charges were read out to Mr Lolohea in court yesterday.

He told the court he understood the charges.

Mr Lolohea is alleged to have murdered 24-year-old Elenoa Dicovi at Nasilivata St in Nadera.

He allegedly unlawfully entered the compound of Zulfikar Begg where the deceased was working and committed the offence.

The court heard Mr Lolohea would seek assistance from his private counsel.

The case has been transferred to the High Court in Suva.

The matter will be called again in court next week Friday.