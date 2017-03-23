Off-loading ban

/ Front page / News

PACIFIC Cement Ltd has been banned from off-loading their cement clinker from the barge in Lami.

The High Court in Suva also issued an order yesterday for Pacific Cement Ltd to pay $2000 to the plaintiff, Fiji Fish Ltd.

The matter was called before Justice Deepthi Amaratunga.

The fish exporting company had taken Pacific Cement Ltd to court for continuing to barge and off-load clinker in Lami since December last year.

Justice Amaratunga said Fiji Fish was engaged in a business that involved the processing of food items and pollution caused by the clinker could affect business and if their food quality is contaminated, their reputation was also at stake.