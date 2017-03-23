Fiji Time: 2:52 PM on Thursday 23 March

TB awareness

Alisi Vucago
Thursday, March 23, 2017

TWENTY-SIX of the 312 people who contracted Tuberculosis (TB) in Fiji last year have died. Out of the 312 cases, 9 per cent of the patients were also diabetic.

This was revealed by national TB control officer Dr Frank Underwood during a TB screening program at the Diabetes Hub Centre in Suva yesterday.

"The thing about the deaths we recorded in TB, we found that deaths were more likely for people who were presented very late and those who had severe diseases like diabetes with other complications like renal failure," he said.

"This year we are also working on diabetes and TB so if a person has diabetes and has been exposed to the TB bacteria, it makes him three times more likely to develop TB compared with someone who does not have it."

Dr Underwood said they were focused on screening for TB in diabetic clinics in the future. He said three out of the 20 patients they had reviewed yesterday morning were found with abnormal X-ray results which were suggestive of TB.

"If you have any of the signs and symptoms of TB such as any unusual weight loss, fever, a cough that doesn't go away after two weeks, then you should present yourself to a health facility and ask if you can also be screened for TB."

Dr Underwood said people were also more likely to get TB if they had been exposed to someone who had been infected before.

There are currently TB screenings and programs taking place around the country leading up to World TB Day tomorrow.








