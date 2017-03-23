Fiji Time: 2:53 PM on Thursday 23 March

President attends soil symposium

Mere Naleba
Thursday, March 23, 2017

FIJI is still recovering from the impacts of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston on its natural resources and also on its soil, says President Jioji Konrote.

Mr Konrote relayed the message to global leaders attending the Global Symposium on Soil Organic Carbon in Rome, Italy.

"We are, however, acutely aware of the challenges faced by not only Fijians or Pacific Islanders but by those of other small island developing states (SIDS) and low-lying countries," he said.

"Fiji, like other small island developing states, is particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change and natural disasters. Our soils provide an important range of ecosystem services and functions that's key for life on earth."

He said the co-benefits arising from effective and sustainable management of soil resources were key to climate change and food security priorities.








