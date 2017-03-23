Alleged knifing suspects questioned

/ Front page / News

QUICK action by police resulted in the capture of three suspects who allegedly knifed a Lautoka taxidriver and made off with his vehicle early yesterday morning.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the 43-year-old taxidriver of Jinnu Rd was allegedly stabbed and robbed by the three men at about 6am.

"Our officers swept into action, roadblocks were immediately erected and the vehicle was finally located at Saweni and the three suspects were subsequently arrested," she said. "The victim received injuries and was conveyed to the Lautoka Hospital where he remains in a stable condition."

Ms Naisoro said the three suspects were in custody and being questioned.