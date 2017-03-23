Riverbank rehabilitation for Ba

/ Front page / News

NATUTU villagers in Ba have partnered with World Wide Fund Nature South Pacific to plant more than 1500 mangrove seedlings to counter soil erosion along the community's riverbank.

The project is a climate change adaptation initiative instigated by Natutu youths and men. WWF Pacific Climate Change support officer Apolosa Robaigau said the mangrove nursery was part of a rehabilitation plan for the village.

"Mangroves are natural buffers and protect coastlines and riverbanks from erosion. This mangrove nursery will continue as part of a rehabilitation plan and we have growing in the nursery coastal plants, native grass which are good soil stabilisers and the native trees with their rooting systems and as a source of food in the future for the local communities.

"For this mangrove nursery we have a target of 10 hectares along the Ba River to replant. We raised a nursery with around 1200 seedlings where only about 800 survived and those were transplanted earlier today to Nailaga Village. But today we are starting again and are raising around 1500 seedlings," he said.

Natutu villager Orisi Maqora said the mangrove swamps would also be a source of food for the community.

"I had been part of such mangrove nursery setups a few years ago in Serua and planting of mangroves is very useful and the people here in Natutu will benefit," he said.

"For example, here we rely on the mangroves as a source of food for us and planting of more mangroves will safeguard that as well. For the first time most of these men and youths are planting mangroves and it is good because this is all for the benefit of our village."

According to WWF-Pacific, 800 mangrove seedlings were also transferred to Nailaga village for planting along the village's eroding riverbank.

The mangrove nursery is part WWF-Pacific's Pacific American Climate Fund (PACAM) climate change project, Strengthening Governance and Building Resiliency of Communities.