Parts puzzle at FSC

THE Fiji Sugar Corporation is investigating the possibility that mechanical parts found at Rarawai in Ba are part of the co-generation plant that was ordered by the corporation's former executive chairman and CEO Abdul Khan.

Ministry of Sugar permanent secretary Yogesh Karan said he had received information that during his term as FSC executive chairman, Mr Khan had ordered some mechanical parts that were discovered at the FSC's Rarawai quarters area.

"I have received conflicting information. Some say it's for the co-generation plant and others say it's for a boiler," said Mr Karan.

"I have directed FSC CEO Graham Clark to look into the matter and to ascertain what exactly the parts are for. Once we have this information we will be better prepared on how to proceed further with our inquiries about the machinery.

"This is one of the reasons I had stopped all capital works until such time as a new CEO was appointed.

"I wanted all capital works to be prioritised and I also wanted the new CEO to look at what had been done so far and to ensure transparency going forward."

Sources within the FSC have suggested Mr Khan had ordered the parts for the co-generation plant without seeking prior approval and the machinery was in some state of decay due to exposure to the elements.

When Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Fiji in November 2014, he said his Government would guarantee $152m towards the Rarawai co-generation project through a soft loan.

The total cost of this project was pegged at $217m. Mr Khan had said the remaining $65m would be sourced through local lenders.

The project had been anticipated to earn FSC $70m annually through the sale of electricity to the national grid and Mr Khan had promised that part of the proceeds would be shared with growers.

The National Farmers Union, however, had raised concerns about the cost of the project at the time.

NFU general secretary and former prime minister Mahendra Chaudhry had said the cost of the project was twice that of a 10 megawatt plant and called for an investigation into the cogeneration plan.