Village needs $1m to move

Kalesi Mele
Thursday, March 23, 2017

NARATA Village in Nadroga will have to relocate due to the erosion of the village setting into a nearby river, but the move requires about $1 million.

Village boundaries have been disappearing into the river during floodings and the village of about 200 people reported they have lost vegetation as well.

Narata is located 20km inland along the Sigatoka Valley Rd.

In 2012 torrential rain flooded the whole village damaging all crops and homes.

This was when villagers agreed to move 600 metres inland from their current setting.

Nadroga Navosa provincial administrator Peni Koro said there was a process to be followed before relocation could proceed.

"We are aware of their situation," he said.

"We've established that it is a flood-prone area. We will meet the villagers next week along with relevant stakeholders with reference to their relocation. They need to tell us what they want and point out where they want to go.

"Only when we successfully source the funds can we begin work so this could take a while to materialise."

Assistant village headman Jeremaia Vibose said they did not have the funds to move.

Mr Vibose said they had placed their request with the provincial office and would have to wait for the State to assist them.








