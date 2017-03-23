Residents want local TV coverage

/ Front page / News

SOME people in Savusavu have complained about the need for Fiji Television coverage in the area as many continue to be well versed with the current affairs of Papua New Guinea.

Naqere resident Hemant Prasad said with the removal of Fiji 1 coverage from the Sky Pacific channel, many could only access the Papua New Guinean channel TV Wan.

Mr Prasad said residents in the area often joked about how they had become an extension of PNG in Fiji.

"Simply because we do not know the current affairs of our country but you ask us anything about PNG and we can tell you about it," he said.

Savusavu Town resident Sitiveni Turagasau said something needed to be done because children in the area were lagging in local current affairs given that the town was already on an isolated part of Vanua Levu.

"Somebody out there needs to have Fijian pride to get the coverage to Savusavu," he said.

Meanwhile, questions sent to Fiji Television acting chief executive officer Karen Lobendahn regarding the issue on Wednesday last week remained unanswered when this edition went to press last night.