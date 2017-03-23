Sandalwood trees for villages 'historic'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Villagers of Udu district celebrate International Day of Forests with DPO North Alipate Bolalevu (second from left) at Nukusa Village. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

IN 30 years time, the villagers of Udu district in Macuata could be millionaires if they harvest the 800 sandalwood trees given to them this week.

The four villages — Vunikodi, Nukusa, Nabouono, Cawaro, and with the three schools Duavata primary and secondary and Udu District School — have been given 100 trees each to start their project.

And every year, village elders have decided that each village would plant another 1000 sandalwood trees for their future generation.

Udu chief, Sauvou kei Udu, Ilimotamo Butusomo said his people would be empowered from the sandalwood farms.

"We are satisfied and happy with Government's assistance through development in Udu and this sandalwood project is one of it," he said.

"We couldn't buy sandalwood plants in bulk because of its high cost but Government has supplied us 800 plants to start our project and in another 20 to 30 years, our children and grandchildren will benefit.

"We believe every person should leave behind a legacy so in this case, our future generation will remember us for helping them live better lives through this project."

Government's assistance through the Ministry of Forestry has been described as a blessing from above.

Considering the challenges faced in terms of transportation, Udu district rep Maikeli Sauwaqa thanked Government for its great assistance.

"It's a historic moment for the people of Udu and from next year, each village will have to plant 1000 sandalwood trees for their future generation.

"Many people involved in this project are between the ages of 30 and 60 so we are preparing this for our children and their children.

"When they harvest the sandalwood farms in this vanua of Udu, they will be able to support their families and have more options of earning income instead of just depending on the sea."