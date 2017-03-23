A-G clears the air on Fiji-India codeshare

/ Front page / News

THE Attorney-General and Minister for Economy, Public Enterprises, Civil Service, Aviation and Communications, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, cleared the air as to why a codeshare agreement was not signed with Air India.

Fiji currently has a code share agreement with India's Jet Airways, but according to Opposition parliamentarian Viliame Gavoka, Air India has a lot wider spread in particular within India itself.

"We have no problem with Air India and in fact we wanted to do codeshare with both of them, but Air India wanted exclusivity," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

"They said you do a codeshare with us and don't do codeshare with any other airlines in India.

"We told this to the Prime Minister of India and the honourable minister and his officials were actually quite astounded at that."

A codeshare agreement is between two airlines which enables one operating carrier to market flights and issue tickets for it as if the marketing carrier was itself operating the fight.