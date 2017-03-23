Fiji Time: 2:53 PM on Thursday 23 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

A-G clears the air on Fiji-India codeshare

Faria Begum
Thursday, March 23, 2017

THE Attorney-General and Minister for Economy, Public Enterprises, Civil Service, Aviation and Communications, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, cleared the air as to why a codeshare agreement was not signed with Air India.

Fiji currently has a code share agreement with India's Jet Airways, but according to Opposition parliamentarian Viliame Gavoka, Air India has a lot wider spread in particular within India itself.

"We have no problem with Air India and in fact we wanted to do codeshare with both of them, but Air India wanted exclusivity," Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said.

"They said you do a codeshare with us and don't do codeshare with any other airlines in India.

"We told this to the Prime Minister of India and the honourable minister and his officials were actually quite astounded at that."

A codeshare agreement is between two airlines which enables one operating carrier to market flights and issue tickets for it as if the marketing carrier was itself operating the fight.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65150.6325
JPY 54.965751.9657
GBP 0.39020.3822
EUR 0.45250.4405
NZD 0.69980.6668
AUD 0.63970.6147
USD 0.49090.4739

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd, March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Landowners demand $20m compensation from State
  2. FRU has final say
  3. Residents want local TV coverage
  4. Sandalwood trees for villages 'historic'
  5. Sugarcane farmers' petition disallowed
  6. Village needs $1m to move
  7. A-G clears the air on Fiji-India codeshare
  8. Parts puzzle at FSC
  9. 'Surge' in dengue fever
  10. CORRECTION

Top Stories this Week

  1. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  2. Students sent home Tuesday (21 Mar)
  3. Man rapes wife, jailed Tuesday (21 Mar)
  4. Villagers complain of 'red' sea Friday (17 Mar)
  5. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants Monday (20 Mar)
  6. Staff share $6m Friday (17 Mar)
  7. Concerns over explicit online pictures Tuesday (21 Mar)
  8. RKS retains Tailevu Zone title Wednesday (22 Mar)
  9. Minister issues maternity benefits warning Tuesday (21 Mar)
  10. Stars back Tuesday (21 Mar)