'Surge' in dengue fever

Alisi Vucago
Thursday, March 23, 2017

HEALTH and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar stressed the importance of controlling the mosquito population as a preventative measure of dengue infection in the country.

Ms Akbar told Parliament that dengue cases in the country were on the rise and right measures needed to be taken.

Responding to an Opposition question on the dengue outbreak yesterday, Ms Akbar said while the disease had no cure, its impact on individuals could be managed with appropriate treatment.

"Over the last 40 years the ministry has recorded dengue fever outbreaks on a 10 yearly cycle, however, in the last 15 years this has reduced to a five yearly cycle," she said.

"Outbreaks are occurring twice as often as they used to.

"Given the current weather conditions, the ministry has noticed a surge in dengue-like and influenza-like illnesses."

Ms Akbar said the key to dengue control lay with prevention such as controlling mosquito population and avoiding bites from mosquitos that may be carrying the dengue virus.








