Sugarcane farmers' petition disallowed

+ Enlarge this image Opposition MP Prem Singh during a break at the Parliament complex in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

A PETITION highlighting the plight of sugarcane farmers in Rakiraki was not allowed to be presented to Parliament yesterday.

Speaker Dr Jiko Luveni cited a "technical issue", disallowing the petition by National Federation Party (NFP) Whip Prem Singh.

"The aspect of the petition that was due to be moved by Prem Singh may overlap with legislation that is currently being considered by standing committee and therefore, I will need further advice before deciding whether this petition can proceed," Dr Luveni said.

On a point of order, NFP leader Professor Biman Prasad said the business committee had agreed for the petition to be presented and it had nothing to do with the Bills before the Standing Committee.

"It is simply a petition from the sugarcane farmers in Rakiraki who want it to be presented to Parliament and for Parliament to consider whether to forward it to the relevant committee," Prof Prasad said.

In response, Dr Luveni said the business committee had agreed to the order paper which included the petition in general.

"The content of the petition or what the petition was all about was not presented in the committee.

"And this is why we are looking at it again and we will advise on it again.

"I will return to Parliament on this matter at a future date," she said.

Mr Singh also argued that the petition had nothing to do with the Bill before the Standing Committee.

It is understood that the petition was signed by some 303 sugarcane farmers within a timeframe of 72 hours.