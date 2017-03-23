Landowners demand $20m compensation from State

/ Front page / News

A GROUP of landowners is demanding $20 million compensation from the Government for the use of their land for Tavua Town. In 1937, an area of native land owned by the mataqali (landowning unit) Tilivasewa was required by Government for the town.

And in 1950, the Tavua Rural Local Authority recommended an alternative new market site.

The Tavua Tikina Council meeting in the same year approved an exchange of land for the new proposed market site.

Since then, the mataqali claims, it has not received any form of financial return from the Government.

Speaking on behalf of the mataqali, Tevita Ralulu said no proper consultations were done with landowners prior to the building of the market on the new site and also on the construction of businesses in town.

"The market is now located opposite the village and is in the town area but the land is ours and the town council is totally lost on the land issue as I had spoken with the administrators," he claimed.

"Landowners are entitled to the financial returns but we have not received any of it since the establishment of the town on our land."

Mr Ralulu claimed for the past two years, the mataqali continuously made requests to Government to look into the issue because there was no proper consultation done with landowners for Government to build a market in that area.

He claimed the landowners had raised their concerns through letters to the Government, including the Minister for Local Government, Parveen Kumar, and requested for compensation. When approached outside Parliament yesterday, Mr Kumar said he was unaware of the issue but he would look into it if the matter is raised with him.