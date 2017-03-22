RKS retains Tailevu Zone title

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ratu Kadavulevu School head boy Josh Raivanua wins a gold medal in the senior boys 800m. Picture: ATU RASEA

Update: 7:14PM DEFENDING Tailevu Zone athletics champion Ratu Kadavulevu School retained their title after an exciting tussle with Queen Victoria School this evening.

The all-boys boarding school who neighbour their competitor fended off stiff competition to win the two-day meet with 28 medals leaving QVS with 21.

RKS won 30 silver and 21 bronze while QVS took home 19 silver and 15 bronze.

RKS Track & Field manager Mosese Bole said the team did not underestimate QVS.

"We did not count our chicks because we know QVS would dominate in the field events," Bole said.

"We told the students to just give it their best and the medals would come."

The Lodoni boys dominated the middle and long distance runs and snapped up a few gold medals in the field events to claim early dominance.

While QVS made an impressive sweep of all the 4x100m relays, it was not enough to overtake a more strategically-coached team.