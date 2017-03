/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image National Fiji football coach Christophe Gamel. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 7:02PM NATIONAL Fiji football coach Christophe Gamel will name his final squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup stage three qualifiers tomorrow.

The team will be named in the evening at the Fiji Football Association academy in Namosau, Ba.

The Vodafone Fiji team will play All Whites in the match at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday.