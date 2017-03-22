Fiji Time: 11:06 PM on Wednesday 22 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Taxi plunges into river; driver safe

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Update: 6:43PM A TAXI driver escaped death this afternoon after his taxi plunged into the Qawa River in Labasa.

A team from this newspaper caught up with driver Subash Chand in his wet clothes but mighty glad to have escaped injuries from the accident.

"I don't know what happened to my car. When I approached the car wash area to wash my car, the engine heated up and the speed picked up too," Mr Chand said.

"So when I pressed the brakes, the car didn't stop and went straight into the river."

Mr Chand said he had had the Probox taxi for the past three years.

Police are still at the site trying to salvage the partly-sunken vehicle from the river.

The car wash sits by the side of Qawa River near Jim's Service station.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65330.6343
JPY 55.253352.2533
GBP 0.39050.3825
EUR 0.45210.4401
NZD 0.70120.6682
AUD 0.63940.6144
USD 0.49110.4741

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 22nd March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. QVS blue ribbon king to miss Coke Games
  2. Five turn on the heat
  3. Mum shares story
  4. Murder suspect to front court today
  5. RKS retains Tailevu Zone title
  6. Reddy admits QVS building defects
  7. Lolohea in court on murder charge
  8. Farmers unhappy
  9. Review 'no excuse'
  10. 99-year land leases for residents

Top Stories this Week

  1. Shock after brutal attack Tuesday (21 Mar)
  2. Man rapes wife, jailed Tuesday (21 Mar)
  3. Students sent home Tuesday (21 Mar)
  4. Villagers complain of 'red' sea Friday (17 Mar)
  5. Uni urges Fijians to apply for NZ grants Monday (20 Mar)
  6. Staff share $6m Friday (17 Mar)
  7. Border alert Thursday (16 Mar)
  8. Concerns over explicit online pictures Tuesday (21 Mar)
  9. Rabuka assures security for all Thursday (16 Mar)
  10. Nadi Airport carbon accredited Thursday (16 Mar)