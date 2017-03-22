Taxi plunges into river; driver safe

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The partly-submerged taxi driven by Subash Chandra after it plunged into the Qawa River in Labasa this evening. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

Update: 6:43PM A TAXI driver escaped death this afternoon after his taxi plunged into the Qawa River in Labasa.

A team from this newspaper caught up with driver Subash Chand in his wet clothes but mighty glad to have escaped injuries from the accident.

"I don't know what happened to my car. When I approached the car wash area to wash my car, the engine heated up and the speed picked up too," Mr Chand said.

"So when I pressed the brakes, the car didn't stop and went straight into the river."

Mr Chand said he had had the Probox taxi for the past three years.

Police are still at the site trying to salvage the partly-sunken vehicle from the river.

The car wash sits by the side of Qawa River near Jim's Service station.