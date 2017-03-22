Burst pipe floods CWM's Lancaster ward

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:12PM ADMISSIONS into Lancaster Ward and elective gynaecology clinics at CWM have been temporarily suspended until further notice.

This has been confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services in a statement that a water pipe burst in the ceiling of Lancaster Ward that led to a significant volume of water leaking into the ward.

"This was clearly unexpected but the ministry would like to offer its sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused to patients," the ministry stated today.

"Staff at the CWM hospital responded promptly in moving patients, critical equipment and medicines from the affected area."

As a result of the incident, the ministry stated that elective (non-urgent) admissions into Lancaster Ward and elective gynaecology clinics had been temporarily suspended until further notice, and in-patient pharmacy services will be provided from the outpatient pharmacy section.

Staff will be available at Lancaster Ward reception to advice patients and members of the public on the changes and alternative service arrangements.

The ministry has assured that the emergency admissions and emergency clinics were not affected.