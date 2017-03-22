37 breast cancer cases in 2016: Society

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Cancer Society manager Belinda Chan. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:52PM THIRTY seven breast cancer cases were recorded last year, according to the statistics provided by the Fiji Cancer Society.

Compared to 2015 where 270 cases were reported, the decrease in numbers has been an encouraging sign towards beating the number one killer among women in the country.

According to the statistics, for males, five were reported for 2015 with one reported case last year.

Fiji Cancer Society manager Belinda Chan said the FCS was purely a supportive organisation and was not involved in medical care.

"We respond to the needs of the clinical system through supportive activities such as financing transport for patients and supplies to and from clinic," Ms Chan said.

"We also provide health promotion events, medical supplies and medicines which are not on the free drug list."