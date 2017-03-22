Fiji Time: 11:05 PM on Wednesday 22 March

Hospital renovations, a key priority: Akbar

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Update: 5:47PM RENOVATION works at major hospitals around the country remains a key priority for the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar highlighted this in Parliament today saying renovation works at the new Navua hospital kitchen had already started and was expected to be completed by next month.

She said those works for Navua hospital was expected to be completed in the next three to four weeks, and equipped and fully operational by mid-April.

She added renovation works at the Nadi hospital was also progressing well following her visit to the hospital last week.

"We are looking at refurbishing the old Nadi hospital, the work on that is almost complete and major maintenance works is going to be carried out next year, while the minor maintenance work on the hospital will continue," Ms Akbar said.

"Our request for the additional beds for Lautoka hospital is with the tender board and we are following it up so we can furnish Lautoka hospital. 

"Currently, we are in the negotiation process and we will also put in our request as well in the budget submission for next year."








